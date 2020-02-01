Advertisement

Jared Padalecki was arrested early Sunday in a Texan bar outdoors for assault and public poisoning.

The 37-year-old “Supernatural” star was booked in Austin after allegedly getting into a brawl in a lounge called stereotypes, as confirmed on the sixth website. After allegedly facing each bartender and Stereotype’s overall supervisor, he goes through two attacks and a public frenzy.

The video footage recorded by the TMZ may also show how the alum “Gilmore Ladies” puts someone in a headlock. It also shows that he is talking to the police.

Advertisement

Padalecki’s bond was reportedly priced at $ 15,000.

A representative from Padalecki did not immediately return Website Six’s remark request.

Padalecki appears to be a Austin-based daily newspaper because he promoted his Instagram opening in September 2018 on his Instagram.