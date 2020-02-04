Supernatural: Sam and Dean's younger alter egos return with a twist

Advertisement

Supernatural takes Sam and Dean’s youthful alter ego along for a final round – however, the Brothers Winchester are a little redesigned first.

TVLine has realized that the soon-to-end CW drama plans to revive Younger Sam and Younger Dean in one of the many final episodes of the sequence, and is looking for two actors to take on the roles that Colin and Ford play Dylan Everett (season 11 finale).

According to sources, Younger Sam is likely to be 9 years old this time, while Younger Dean is expected to be 13 years old. In the episode, which can be broadcast towards the end of season 15, Jared Padalecki is discovered and Jensen Ackles’ youthful colleagues who go on one each time they go on their first hunt together. A supernatural representative refused to notice anything.

It’s unclear whether the Flashback-y episode will somehow set the stage for the final episode of the present to be aired on May 18th. We were in the room and the thought came down here, everyone was in deregistered from the form of it. My answer was: “OK, OK”. I struggled with it for a few weeks and then I found myself too invested and too emotional. I am too close to this character. To see something with finality, it’s just hard to digest. I spoke to some people about it and gained some readability and tried to look at it from a special perspective. I have now come to the thought: “It is a really good ending. It is satisfactory. “

Supernatural will resume its closing season on its new evening, Monday March 16 at 8 / 7c.