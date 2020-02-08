Superintendent says she is asking El Rancho surveillance group member to resign - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Raul Murga, a member of the Citizens Bond Oversight Committee of the El Rancho Unified School Disrict, appears to be on the way to the hot water when the watchdog group gathers on Wednesday, February 12th.

District Superintendent Frances Esparza says she is ready to request his resignation after Murga has told a Southern California News Group reporter that he no longer lives in California.

Murga did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

“No formal resignation request has yet been made to him, but there have been discussions,” Esparza said in an interview last week. “He’s not ready to go anywhere.”

Esparza said that she had informed the Education Committee prior to last week’s meeting and would make a formal request during the Committee meeting on Wednesday.

After consulting with the district’s legal counsel, Esparza said it was not illegal for him to sit on the committee despite his stay abroad.

Nevertheless, Murga can still be excluded from serving on the committee for another reason. Some members of the Citizens Bond Oversight Committee are required to belong to certain groups. In Murga’s case, he occupies a seat for an active member of a taxpayer organization.

In his 2018 application, Murga said he was a member of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

According to Tim Bittle, Director of Legal Affairs at Howard Jarvis, Murga contributed $ 15 to the group in 2018 but was otherwise not involved.

“We don’t know Mr. Murga,” Bittle wrote in an email to this newsgroup. “He doesn’t represent (Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association). … It looks like he made a one-time donation to identify himself as a “member” of our organization and to apply for a position on the Bond Oversight Committee. “

Esparza declined to comment on these allegations.

Murga was appointed to the committee last summer due to a 3-2 split with board members Jose Lara, Gabriel Orosco and Leanne Ibarra. Teresa Merino and Carolyn Castillo were against it.

The move was not without controversy: community members said they saw Murga alongside Orosco in 2015.

Later, a review of Orosco’s campaign funding information from that year revealed that board member Murga had also paid consulting fees of $ 760. In 2018, during the Ibarra campaign, Murga was listed as a campaign worker for whom he received $ 250.

Ibarra said in an earlier interview that Murga helped her signpost after the elections.