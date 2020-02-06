Supergirl takes off her skirt for pants in the new season 5 costume - First Look

Advertisement

When Supergirl returns for its fifth season this fall, Kara Danvers will likely prevent reality, justice … and pants. As star Melissa Benoist revealed on Instagram, the Lady of Metal will have an urgently needed replacement for her wardrobe in the past 12 months and will drop the previous combination of skirt and tights for some enormous pants:

Supergirl has slipped into different fits throughout the CW drama race – along with the one with whom she beat up Lex Luthor in last season’s finale – but this newest ensemble marks a much more important change in pilot’s Winn’s authentic design. (Aw, people, remember, Winn?)

Speaking of the final with Could, we’re still trying to tackle all groundbreaking developments: Lex ‘(obvious) death, Lena, the last Supergirls secret identification, the arrival of “Leviathan” and indeed the return of the monitor. We are looking for solutions, but are trying to be an affected person. Supergirl’s fifth season premieres on Sunday October 6th at 9 / 8c, after the sequence premiere of Batwoman.

What do you think about Supergirl’s new look? Write a comment with your ideas and your shared hopes for season five.