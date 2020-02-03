Advertisement

“We weren’t going to do a supergirl makeover,” called the heroine’s actress, Melissa Benoist, as she and her colleagues stopped by on TVLine’s Comedian-Con video suite on Saturday. But between Kara’s pony and Supergirl’s pants “we did it!”

As excited as the actress was about the new look of her alter ego, she and Crew Supergirl really had much more important things to talk about with Andy Swift from TVLine. For starters, Mehcad Brooks’ upcoming exit as James Olsen in season five (starting on Sunday October 6th). Leaving is “much more difficult than I thought,” he admitted that he and the returning Jeremy Jordan weren’t allowed to be seen in the same place at the same time. “We can be the same person.”

Andrea Brooks (Eva) then told how her bosses reacted to the information she was expecting. Benoist defined why she was happy that Kara had no curiosity for season four, and Katie McGrath considered what Lena would do now that she knew Kara was a super girl. “You don’t take small, Luthors, do you?” She wondered. “You can be sure that it is elegant, great, artistic, and most likely a bit harmful.”

We wouldn’t have any other method! Press PLAY to see the entire interview – along with RuPaul’s memorable second drag race. What do you want in season five of Supergirl?