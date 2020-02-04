Supergirl Sneak Peek: Kara and Lena suffer an exchange of blows in the trailer of season 5

Advertisement

When you thought Lena, who is studying Kara’s big secret, would bring the two girls closer together, you obviously don’t notice how Supergirl works. A teaser trailer for the upcoming fifth season was shown at San Diego Comedian-Con on Saturday, confirming what every fan has feared since Might’s groundbreaking final.

The two women actually hit the two-minute sizzling roll, and Lena explains, “I don’t have to kill Supergirl. She just needs to know the identical damage she did to me. And she’ll do it shortly.” And that’s it suspected dead Lex Luthor we hear cackling at the finish line? This could be very, very unhealthy.

Additionally presented in the panel: Julie Gonzalo (Veronica Mars) will be a member of the present day as Andrea Rojas (aka Acrata) from DC Comics, while Staz Nair (Recreation of Thrones) will appear as a brand new character named William Dey. a “hard-nosed reporter” with a strong connection to the underworld of Nationwide Metropolis. Each character appears temporarily in this trailer.

In various information, Supergirl’s fifth season will characterize the long-awaited return of Winn Schott (played by Jeremy Jordan) and the unfortunate departure of James Olsen (played by Mehcad Brooks), who has been with the present since his earliest days on CBS. In addition, Andrea Brooks – who has been Eve Teschmacher again since 2016 – is promoted to Sequence Common.

Press PLAY on the trailer above to watch the fifth season of Supergirl Write a comment along with your hopes (and fears) below.