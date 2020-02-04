Supergirl Season 5 Acts Veronica Mars Vet as aspiring superhero acrata, plus a few other fascinating additions

Advertisement

Two new (but familiar) faces come to Supergirl in season five – and have completely different plans for Nationwide Metropolis. Julie Gonzalo (Veronica Mars) and Staz Nair (Recreation of Thrones), as the comedian-con panel of the CW drama showed on Saturday, are now regular guests of the collection.

Gonzalo is delighted with the DC cartoon character Andrea Rojas (also known as Acrata), “a clever businesswoman and heir to a Central American technology empire that is now taking an enemy step into the world of the media. Without apologizing and without fear of making waves, she also keeps a mystical secret for herself. “As you can see on the board, Andrea will take over from CatCo – which is wise considering that James is on his way.

Nair will appear as “hardened reporter William Dey”, a unique figure created for the collection. On the floor, he’s a cynic and a sold-out man who seems to be very fond of Kara. Dey is not serious about finding employees, he just has to understand history – even if his connections to the prison’s underworld could be problematic. “

Each character will make her debut in the fifth season of Supergirl, which will air on Sunday October 6th after the premiere of Batwoman. And right here is another gratifying revelation from the panel: Jesse Rath’s sister, Meghan Rath (Hawaii 5-0), will appear as a female Brainiac 5.

The gift also revealed an official first look at Kara’s new season 5 costume – as star Melissa Benoist teased on Instagram earlier this week – that you’ll read through here in all its glory:

“We are excited to replace Supergirl’s icon,” said producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner. “We predict that your new image will be powerful and extremely effective. We hope the followers are as enthusiastic as we are. “

Your ideas for all the novelty in the fifth season of Supergirl? Leave a comment with your ideas about the latest innovations.