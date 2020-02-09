Super Junior Leeteuk demands harassment from Sasaengs

Advertisement

The group leader was harassed by Sasaengs.

Sasaeng harassment and malicious feedback from k-netizens is a daily occurrence of idols. This time Leeteuk, chief of Super Junior, has suffered the invasion of his privacy.

The singer was determined to make a live broadcast for his live performance tour upon arrival in Osaka, Japan. Still, the idol in the center of the video expressed his anger at harassing some followers.

Throughout his transmission, Leeteuk stopped because his cell phone had received a number of calls due to filming. The group leader decided to stop the video and found that he would finish the recording because he could not do anything with the saturation of his phone.

200207 Leeteuk 2nd Instagram Dwell pic.twitter.com/AAFtGH3Joi

– ♡. ° ୭̥ My angel ♡. ° ୭̥ (@mycutiehae) February 6, 2020

Leeteuk mentioned that he had in no way received calls from unknown numbers and knows that someone received his phone because he paid for such information, which is clearly an invasion of his private information.

The boss went on to say that if the calls continued, he would block that particular person because he was a bit exhausted from suffering this type of harassment, and even assured that a fan was the one who knew from whom and how he got his phone.

Some supporters confirmed their support on social networks and asked to be left alone. Leeteuk is considered the chief executive of the SM and MC of a number of South Korean packages and awards, but has also been harassed by the yellow media, haters, and a few kneaders, so they only need his calm.

#WeLoveYouLeeteuk I like you bigger than anything on the planet, please be completely satisfied and take care of yourself 💕🌈 pic.twitter.com/glCNWQyhcy

– rehma ♡ leeteuk (@teukpurin) February 7, 2020