Super Bowl stars have managed to overcome their meager recruitment rankings - Whittier Daily News

Two cataclysms like the Super Bowl and the National Signing Day shouldn’t be so close together.

We had just regained our breath when the Kansas City Chiefs won their first championship in 50 years.

On Wednesday, we had to deal with the decisions that will shape college football for the next four to five years.

Since the 18-year-olds do not change before they are 21 or 22, the Signing Day is the 13th game.

For example, go back to 2016 and appreciate the way UCLA transformed the twelfth recruiting class into a large part of today’s golden Bruin era.

Or how the second-tier class of the state of Florida helped the Seminoles to break the 500 mark in 2018 and 2019.

Do you need more confirmation? A rating service had USC Class 8 for 2016 and Clemson Class 9.

This is by no means a criticism of those who actually follow high school players and who produce the reports. They work hard, they are hardworking, they make high school football popular, they do a valuable service.

And of course they often call it right, because the teams that reach the college football playoff are full of four and five star men.

But they could be the first to tell you that they miss more than a few, the cracks are more like canyons, and many very good players fail. And of course also. It is the most volatile four-year period in any life. Some peaked at 18 or 16. Some have not grown up to their better self. Some need a certain system to thrive. Some need better coaching.

Announcing that a football program has “lost” or “won” something on Signing Day means judging an omelet before you crack the eggs. It’s also like judging an NFL draft before the first mini-camp.

As George Raveling once said after forcing himself to read the football recruitment propaganda, “Where did the average player go?”

Well, this year the answer seemed to be USC, although two of their 3-star recruits were magically upgraded to 4-stars between the day they signed in December and that day. Maybe someone cleaned the lens of the telescope.

Otherwise, the Trojans made more headlines for their “bad” recruitment year than for beating Utah with a third-string quarterback.

Anyway, let’s tie some of these loose ends from the Super Bowl together.

Patrick Mahomes was the MVP, the second-youngest quarterback ever to lead a fourth-quarter Super Bowl comeback (alongside Tom Brady).

Mahomes was a three star recruit for Texas Tech from Tyler, Texas in 2014.

Travis Kelce caught the touchdown pass that brought the chiefs to 20-17 in the fourth quarter, which meant another Pro Bowl season for the close end.

Kelce was a two-star recruit for Cleveland Heights’ Cincinnati in 2008. The Bearcats won an epic recruitment battle against Akron and Connecticut.

Frank Clark got the last sack from Jimmy Garoppolo, who wrapped it up for Kansas City.

Clark was a three star recruit for Michigan in 2011 from Cleveland.

Damien Williams would have earned the MVP. He was the first player in Super Bowl history to go over 100 meters and achieve a quick and successful touchdown.

Williams was a three star recruit for Oklahoma, via Arizona Western CC, in 2012.

Raheem Mostert was kept in check by the bosses and his own team, but ran away with four touchdowns in the NFC championship game for the 49ers.

Mostert was a three star recruit for Purdue in 2011 from New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He received no SEC offers.

Garoppolo couldn’t produce a big ride in the fourth quarter when the 49ers needed it, but he brought San Francisco to the Super Bowl in his first 16-game season.

Garoppolo was a two-star recruit for Eastern Illinois from Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

George Kittle’s exploits earned him double coverage from Kansas City. He’s caught 183 passes for 10 touchdowns in the past two seasons.

Kittle was a three star recruit for Iowa from Norman, Okla. His other serious pursuer was the Air Force.

Deebo Samuel rushed for 53 yards, most for a recipient in Super Bowl history, and had six touchdowns as a beginner.

Samuel was a three star recruit for South Carolina, defeated by Inman, S.C. The Gamecocks, North Carolina, N.C. State, Charlotte and Appalachian State.

There are others. Some will say that this is a cherry picking practice as if Mahomes etc. were aberrations. In this case, we have enough cherries to make enough cake in 2021 for a very large Super Bowl brunch with omelets on the side.