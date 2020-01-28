Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs, 49ers motivated by Kobe Bryant 'Mamba mentality'

Advertisement

MIAMI, January 28 (UPI) – Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was in the minds of many San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs players at Opening Night, while the teams are preparing for Super Bowl LIV this weekend.

A picture of the late Bryant was shown on the big screen and fans, players and media members had a moment of silence, after his death in a helicopter accident on Sunday, in which also his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed. The moment of silence was interrupted when fans sang “Kobe, Kobe, Kobe” in the stands.

Bryant meant something different for everyone, but his mentality on the field was something that most players mentioned when asked about the “Black Mamba.”

“It’s a shame. It’s really sad,” said 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. “He was a friend of mine, he was a mentor. He meant a lot to this world and he made a positive impact. There is nothing I can say to really quantify his impact on myself and on others.

“I only know how he wanted me to take this, especially at this moment, in this game. I was very sad yesterday and I was sad this morning. I was in the pit. And then I just thought about what he would do to me to tell.

“He would tell me to stop being a baby and a man and play and do it in his honor and win this game for him. And that’s what we’re going to try to do. I’m going out and trying to play a dominant ball, just as he wanted. The “Mamba mentality” still lives on. “

Sherman, 31, is a Compton, California, native. He grew up as an avid fan of Lakers and idolized Bryant. She tied in 2017 after Sherman tore his ACL, an injury that Bryant suffered four years earlier. Bryant returned from his injury and advised Sherman on how to deal with the setback.

“He gave that advice: don’t be a baby,” Sherman said. “And that is what I mean by his mentality. He is very competitive. But he also takes care of him. He is one of the most caring and sincere people I have ever been part of. But when he comes to events like this … he says that it was our selfishness to think of him and what he went through if we didn’t use it as something other than motivation to do something other than dominate and win.

“Of course we want to do this for him. I want to do this for him. My teammates want to do this for him. I’m sure there are guys from the Chiefs who want to do it for him. He’s such a special person; you want to go outside and win this game. “

Sherman heard of Bryant’s death from 49ers general manager John Lynch while the team was aboard his flight to Miami on Sunday. The news is still very fresh for others who will be on the field in Miami Gardens, Florida this Sunday, even if they were not as close to Bryant as Sherman.

“I wasn’t lucky enough to meet Kobe, but the impact he had on my life was huge,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “I still watch videos on YouTube on days before games and just listen to talk to him and how he puts everything into perspective about being great, on and off the field, with his children and his business ventures and of course his game. It’s a tragic matter. “

49ers tight end George Kittle said he wore No. 24 at Norman High School in Norman, Okla., Because of Bryant.

“You know Kobe, except my parents, he was the reason I did sports. Only his mindset, the” Mamba mentality. ” I wore No. 24 in high school, my freshman, sophomore, because of him, “Kittle said. “I wore Kobe Bryant basketball shoes because of Kobe Bryant. Every time I put on my basketball shoes, I felt like I had Kobe Bryant with me. I had a small part of him. I had his sweater, I had his fadeaway.

“The number of hours I spent practicing that blur from the corner. I never made it, but I tried and I always thought I was Kobe. He is an icon. He was a hero of mine. “

The 49ers and Chiefs enter the field for Super Bowl LIV at 6.30 p.m. EST Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

