Super Bowl: best and worst advertising

Advertisement

What do Tom Brady, Flash Gordon, Jason Momoa and Mr. Peanut have in common? All of them appeared in some of the most memorable Super Bowl commercials on Sunday.

Annual advertisers pay a high price to sell their goods to over 100 million viewers. Below we have compiled a list of ads that everyone could speak of – for higher or worse. They include the reincarnation of a beloved mascot, a frozen sing-along led by Winterfell’s true hero, an “Outdated City Highway” dance battle featuring an unlikely competitor to Lil Nas X, and Lisa Bonet, who recognizes the real Jason Momoa.

Find out about our 15 commercials, which are not listed in any particular order, and share your individual reviews in the feedback.

Advertisement

BEST

AUDI

This automobile business was completely nonsensical, but we place it in the profit column due to the pipes taken over by Arya Stark!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvEAklsAAts (/ embed)

DORITOS

Lil Nas X challenged the ranch to Sam Elliott for an extremely sudden dance battle. We almost misplaced it when Elliott’s iconic “Stache” confirmed a series of personal punches.

GOOGLE

It was here that it got a little dusty when an aged man, with a little help from the digital assistant, remembered the love of his life.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xSxXiHwMrg (/ embed)

HULU

Tom Brady is not just an MVP. He is also the king of the trolls. This is exactly where the polarizing rust legend has led viewers to believe that he is about to retire from the New England Patriots. Psych!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-orLI8Y7HV0 (/ embed)

HYUNDAI

Boston residents John Krasinski (The Workplace), Chris Evans (Captain America) and Rachel Dratch (SNL) unleashed their local language with this hilarious sending of beantown accents.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85iRQdjCzj0 (/ embed)

JEEP

Punxsutawney Phil drove Shotgun Reverse Invoice Murray’s Phil Connors in this sequel to the popular Groundhog Day from 1993. This time Phil wanted to climb up to Sonny and Cher and relive the same day thanks to his new trip.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AnhzGUcENWo (/ embed)

PLANTER

The tears of Kool-Support Man nourished the ground and brought a brand new Mr. Peanut (#BabyNut) to this epic conclusion to the # RIPMrPeanut saga.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MoVpgtAJHfU (/ embed)

PRINGLES

This Rick & Morty spot was extraordinarily meta because it got the idea of ​​product placement to the point and at the same time put the potato chip model in the shade.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96ELLT17GYQ (/ embed)

missiles mortgage

When he entered his apartment, Jason Momoa became comfortable – as indeed comfortable – in the place where he could be himself and shed his pores and skin on his abdominal muscles. The observation when his wife Lisa Bonet noticed him was much more amusing than the sight of a bald Aquaman enjoying sounds.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2ERWFMLptw (/ embed)

WALMART

Broadcast, “Disaster on Infinite Earths” – there’s a brand new crossover in town! Flash Gordon, Toy Stories Buzz Lightyear, Invoice & Ted’s Invoice (x2!), A horde of Mars Assaults aliens, men in Blacks Frank the Pug and Star Wars C-3PO and R2-D2 came here together for the mega retailers.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suVwYyIe1nY (/ embed)

WORST

AMAZON ALEXA

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi considered what life was like before the Amazon Assistant, which over time led to another trip that turned out to be worthwhile. We’re not sure what’s worse: the “pretend information” joke or Richard Nixon’s cameo.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2rhq3GLxAmY (/ embed)

AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO

Molly Ringwald deserved more than this lame spot that discovered the Riverdale star in the heart of an infomercial parody.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4QYhAAKja8 (/ embed)

COKE

Being a Hollywood hot shot is difficult. Just ask Jonah Hill, who couldn’t bring himself to attend a celebration with legendary director Martin Scorsese until he… had a style of Coca-Cola’s new power drink?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gAZRN3SCBw (/ embed)

MICHELOB ULTRA

Jimmy Fallon was somewhat unbearable when he went to the bone for a refreshing, mild beer, since John Cena served mainly because of the Tonight Present host’s cheerleaders.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7h6Vls-uO8 (/ embed)

MOUNTAIN DEW

The Jack Nicholson impression of Bryan Cranston could not save this lame appearance from The Shining. And we may never have seen the Breaking Dangerous star costumed because of the Grady Twins. (#TheStuffOfNightmares)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHoYKy1GMgM (/ embed)