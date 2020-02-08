Advertisement

According to Suniel Shetty, Shahid Kapoor and Jackie Shroff are the best-dressed men in Bollywood.

“If I have followed someone in my fashion life, it must be Jackie Shroff. In today’s world, Shahid Kapoor is someone who is really well dressed. Everything looks good for him. I think these two are some of the. ” People who feel comfortable in their clothes, “said Shetty, one of Bollywood’s fitter celebrities, who believes that a person should dictate fashion and fashion should not dictate the person. He added that if a person has a good one Body has everything about her or him looks good, “said Shetty.

At 58, the super-fit shetty can cheat young people with his chiseled figure. Does he have a fashion mantra?

“My fashion mantra is to train hard, keep a small waist and a good shoulder size and wear clothes that fit you well. I keep it simple. I usually wear jeans, cargo and T-shirts. I wear I always believe that clothing should make you feel good and look good, “said Shetty.

“I feel that if you have a good body you can wear anything. Fashion shouldn’t dictate you should dictate fashion. Whatever you wear should suit you well. Usually I give my size to a shop and buy my clothes. I.” Don’t even try on the clothes because I know they fit me well. You have to work on your body to wear good clothes, “Shetty said as she interacted with the media at a clothing brand promotional event.

Shetty will soon appear in Priyadarshan’s multilingual drama “Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham”. He said of the film: “My film with Priyadarshan is valued for its looks and feel. I’ve worked in big films and it always feels good to be part of such films.”

“Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham” with Mohanlal in the title role is based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar IV., Who was awarded the fourth Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin (Samoothiri) in Kerala in the 16th century.

The film is slated for release on March 26 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. A Hindi version will be released later.

