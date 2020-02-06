Summit County officials: 6 Keystone Resort employees have the mumps

Advertisement

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colorado. – Six employees at Keystone Resort in Summit County have mumps, according to the county health department.

According to Summit County Public Health, the situation is being investigated with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“Health authorities believe that there is a minimal risk to members of the public who have interacted with the ski area and that there is currently no known distribution in the larger community. People may want to check their vaccination status to make sure they’re protected from mumps, ”said Summit County in a statement released on Wednesday.

The county says Keystone Resort has fully cooperated with the investigation.

Mumps is a viral infection that causes painful swelling in the cheek and jaw glands. Other symptoms can include mild fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, and headache. Rare symptoms include swollen testicles, meningitis (spinal infection), encephalitis (brain infection) and hearing loss.

About 1/3 of the people with mumps show no symptoms, according to the district health authorities.

The disease is transmitted through saliva or through breath droplets from the mouth, nose or throat.

“People with mumps can spread the disease to others two days before symptoms start and five days after. Most people with mumps are better off with bed rest, fluids and medication within two weeks to relieve pain and / or fever, ”said the county health agency.

Mumps is prevented by the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. However, it cannot stop the disease when a person is exposed.

“For children, two doses of the MMR vaccine are recommended, with the first dose between 12 and 15 months old and the second dose between 4 and 6 years old. Immunity to mumps vaccines can decrease over time, so some vaccinated people can get mumps. The vaccine is not recommended for pregnant women. Adults born before 1957 are generally considered to be immune to mumps and do not need to be vaccinated, but other adults should ensure that they have been vaccinated, ”said the county health agency.

If you suffer from mumps symptoms, you should contact your doctor or Summit County Public Health: 970-668-9161.

