In the latest exploration of a romantic relationship between Donna and Harvey, Suits is definitely bringing the couple back to their roots over the course of the ninth and remaining season (premiered Wednesday, July 17 at 9 / 8c in the USA community).

The “dropping of the facade” in the case of Donna and Harvey’s emotions for each other allows the characters “to return a little to the anxious dynamic of their relationship from the early seasons,” showrunner Aaron Korsh told TVLine in the following Q&A.

Below, Korsh also shows a preview of the agency’s new internal opponent and teases the end of the sequence final.

TVLINE | In the USA sent out for this season, it says: “The private lives of our main characters could be explored in more detail earlier than ever.” Can you explain that in more detail? What methods do you use to dive deeper into your life?

A big measure of this are Donna and Harvey. We haven’t seen them together as a couple now, as this is most likely the driving force behind this description. We weren’t actually in their two bedrooms with any of them, except for a dream sequence. So that’s the biggest factor, I would say. But we’ll also be living in an episode with Alex. We will discover Samantha’s private life a little deeper. We meet a former good friend of hers and then we have a couple of things to do with her household history. Katrina, we’re going into her private life a bit like last year, and Donna and Katrina go out in one evening. We are a little more of their homes and see a little more of their household life than before.

TVLINE | How does Donna and Harvey change the dynamic between the two characters this season in a relationship? In a way, they were already in a relationship somehow, so is there a big change or are they minor modifications?

I think you can assume that they are large and small, I assume. It was clearly a world-changing change when it came to the dynamics of their relationship on the surface. They dropped their facade and admitted their feelings to each other to bring about a tectonic shift in their relationship. Then, however, one can say almost sarcastically that dropping the facade may have allowed them to return somewhat to the anxious dynamics of their early season relationship. It is used, but with the twist that they have in common. So I would say in some methods that their relationship is particularly preferred when it once was. It is a lot of fun and particularly flirtatious. According to which in different methods, it is clearly preferable that it was never earlier than because of the intimacy, the romance and the feelings that speak about the emotions. I think there will be different methods for followers. I think followers are very happy with what we have achieved with Donna and Harvey this year.

TVLINE | Are there any strong reactions to Donna and Harvey turning into a couple?

(Laughs) I have a feeling that there have been many positive reactions. I think I’m probably half, people are happy for them. People take care of them and are happy for them. There may be some robust reactions that are not optimistic about an explicit cause at the beginning of the season.

TVLINE | So far, the agency has been under threat on many occasions. What makes this threat different and particularly credible with New York lawyer Faye (Ray Donovans Denise Crosby)?

What makes it completely different is that it is not a threat. She is there. So far, we have often struggled to prevent someone from taking over the agency. We have seen so many, many opportunities. This person has taken over the agency. There is no struggle to stop them. She did it. They get up the next morning and have bought a replacement teacher. (Laughs) Otherwise you bought like an evil stepparent. They live in an occupied area. (Laughs) And besides, Faye won’t be there like a Hardman or a Rand Kaldor or anything. It is not there because it needs energy. It is not there because it needs cash. She didn’t get there illegally. It is there for them to sit up and fly properly. It is not threatened, intimidated or bribed. They don’t have all the normal dangerous man traits, the people who often try to take over the agency.

TVLINE | Any births or weddings this season? You bought some characters that are suitable for these classes.

(Laughs) How about that? There could very well be a delivery and / or wedding ceremony this season.

TVLINE | Last time we talked, you hadn’t damaged the finale and you weren’t sure what the ultimate scene would be like. Do you now know what the big picture is?

The last two episodes, it’s really an episode. It’s like a huge fat episode, that’s how we deal with it. They had taken all the way I had given them and they only reproached me. So I basically know what will happen at the finish, but I won’t be able to tell you what the last scene of the last episode will look like until I am most likely a week earlier than the one in the editing area due to the fact that we are solving additional issues When we use, I usually change the order within the editing area. Anyway, I know what’s going to happen within the huge picture, and I feel that I will change my thoughts much less often than before. However, I will never go upstairs and think that I will change my mind so you will never know.

TVLINE | Can you talk about the observation that ends the sequence or the tone of the end of the sequence?

At the end of (Episode) 8, there is an enormous, huge factor. The first seven, I would say, are a sure tone for consequences. I really feel like it’s a lot of fun in the first seven episodes. A lot of fun, no matter how emotional … I really like it. I like her. After which (episode) eight begins to take us to a particularly harsh place, and then (episodes) 9 and 10 are the results of what happens at the end of (episode) 8. (With episodes) 9 and 10 it is I guess we’re all the way back to the corporate phase as if we were often in the last two episodes of a Suits season. But then the last or second act of the final … I think there can be a lot of emotions. There could be some entertaining ones. … I just feel the truth that it is coming to an end, it could be bittersweet. As viewers, we separate ourselves from these characters we love. I usually believe that there is probably more sweet than bitter, but it could be a bit bittersweet. However, I have the feeling that an observation from above ends.

