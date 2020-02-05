Advertisement

Excellent news, suit fans: Harvey and Donna’s nightly enthusiasm was definitely not a dream. When the premiere of the ninth and last season begins, the two are still in mattress and in the form of unbelief and awe. “Say it again,” asks Donna, to which Harvey replies. “I looked around and you weren’t there.” When Harvey hugs the two, he says, “The whole thing is modified.” And the way! The next morning, Donna calls Rachel to provide the extensive information (“It happened”) while Harvey leaves a message for Mike.

The afterglow is interrupted when Louis appears in a panic over the agency in Donna’s apartment. He sees Harvey there in the identical clothes he was wearing at the time, and assumes Harvey and Donna have been up all night trying to figure out how to deal with the situation in Robert. “The bottom line is that you guys went nuts all night,” notes Louis.

Donna and Harvey find that they don’t tell their buddies about reality until they are in the right mindset to listen to them. But Samantha finds out and she’s crazy. Harvey confuses her anger with jealousy, but she is really upset that, as an alternative to the feeling of danger, he did not want to resign himself to whoever was responsible for what happened to Robert. However, Donna will get it and tells Harvey to let Samantha clear up her anger with him in the ring. He’s initially about beating a girl, but Donna assures him that the blonde “wants” that, and Samantha considers her more than personal as the game progresses. To make up for that, Harvey also delivers his buyers to Eric Kaldor, who tried to poach Roberts, and Donna gestures to Samantha as one of Harvey’s favorite buyers.

In the meantime, the agency is under attack by the New York Bar Affiliation, who wishes Robert’s title to be canceled. (That may not be a bad idea, considering that no law students have to interview the shamed agency at all.) If the gang rejects the application, a law firm adviser will provide documents that give her full control over the Get agency – and Louis should signal, or any companion is likely to be suspended from the law enforcement for six months.

But let’s rewind to happier examples: If you want additional evidence that Harvey has had an emotional breakthrough, he comes when he asks Donna to meet him in Mike and Rachel’s previous apartment. He explains that under no circumstances did he rent it out as they requested, and as an alternative he created a tenant and paid the rent to them – if they are back, Donna suspects exactly. And the title of the fake tenant? Donna immediately recognizes it as the child who has by no means confirmed the day Harvey hired Mike. “That’s what I like about you: you understand me,” Harvey replies. Of course, my dear! If that wasn’t enough for you, just a moment ago, he advised Donna: “As soon as I realized that we should be together, we felt that we were together at all times.” … I’m finally the place where I’m supposed to be. “Okay, Donna, you are not the one who is going to cry.

