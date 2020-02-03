SUHO DE EXO MAKES ITS FANS AN EMOTIVE GIFT

Advertisement

Most recently, the drama “How are you doing bread?”, In which Suho participates, had its premiere on the Viki platform and on NaverTV, a drama that has been recorded since 2016 and that is due to problems of the production company, the launch Date has been moved to this year.

Suho not only played the leading role in this story, but also worked on the OST of the drama, and although the title was first recorded in 2016, Suho found that as a gift to EXO-L, whom he had been waiting for so long, to see this production was supposed to document a brand new model of the piece of music that I had finished.

The track is titled “SEDANSOGU” and already has a video in YouTube’s SMTOWN account

Suho’s drama features 10 episodes, four of which are currently available to Viki Cross customers. So far, the story has been rated with 9th three stars out of 689 points

The story of “How are you bread” is a mixture of drama and romantic comedy with Suho as Hwa Do Woo, a younger man who has devoted himself to pastries and has expertise regardless of his younger age that shockes everyone. His expertise finally offers a lot to talk about and reaches the ears of members of a well-known “High Three Bakery Kings” program. It is then that the writer of the present endeavors with friendly dedication to convince Do Woo to connect this system, yet a number of attempts will allow them to develop unprecedented closeness.

