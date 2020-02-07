Advertisement

Marion “Suge” Knight hires Ray J to help him become profitable from behind bars.

The previous 54-year-old Dying Row Data boss offered his “One Want” crooner, Ray J’s manager David Weintraub, his life rights on Monday. The deal has been running for seven months in the past.

Ray J, 38, buys various documentaries, writes screenplays, and has projects based mainly on Knight’s life and the historical past of Dying Row Data.

Weintraub, who started at Interscope Data and relocated Dying Row, instructed us that he and Ray J had an “accomplished historical past” of how the previous reporting label worked and were looking for ways to revise it. We will likely be taught by different artists depending on the funding and curiosity of the label.

The main focus for the moment, however, is on documentary and script packages with Knight’s rights to life, along with a re-enacted script collection about Knight and the untold stories about the founding of Dying Row, which may not be comparable to projects that have already started.

Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison for killing one person in 2015. It is said to have been launched on the market in just over 10 years.

Knight has 5 children: Taj, Bailei, Andrew, Posh and Legend.