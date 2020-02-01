Suga gives a new reference to his second mixtape

Advertisement

ARMY doesn’t know if Yoongi is planning anything after revealing this mysterious photo.

BTS is still in America and Suga is obviously using his trip to contact some musicians. New collaboration or just catching up with friends?

We’ll let you know what we all know about the mysterious idol monitor.

ARMY, it is known that “Agust D 2” will return in these 12 months, but it is not known when, as a result of the group, the preparations for his comeback are at the center, but the singer continues to offer some progress on his new mixtape ,

a good time! # Logic301 pic.twitter.com/DAFRnGtqEG

– 방탄 방탄 (@BTS_twt) January 31, 2020

Via the BTS Twitter account, Suga shared a photo about Logic30, a well-known rapper, producer and composer.

Suga cover photo “A superb time”. Did you submit something together? The photo raised the rumors about his mixtape again and could be closer than we predict.

So far, the idol has not given any additional details. We hope that “Agust D” won’t be long in coming, but in a recent VLive show he mentioned that his mixtape has to go these 12 months.

Can you have new Suga songs quickly?