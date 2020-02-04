Suga and Max have fun together in a Lakers game

Advertisement

This may not be the primary time that artists are seen together.

The BTS boys used the time they spent in Los Angeles to carry out various actions, get out and meet different personalities. That was the case of Suga, who, according to singer Max, was featured in the latest Lakers casual shirts with the attribute colors of this workforce. There you could learn the word “BRYANT” after the amount of eight printed on it.

Max later shared on Twitter and Instagram with Suga, the place where they were seen in the center of the group while having fun with the sport. “The Lakers’ main free time with my brother Suga. Mamba without ceasing, ”added the singer. However, Max spoke to the media about the connection that existed between them as a result of his fanaticism for basketball and how he got to know each other best.

Advertisement

“Sí, salí con Suga que es un gran fanático del baloncesto como yo yo aprecio mucho. No lo esperaba, pensé que solo and conocernos y que él le gustaría mi música.” – Max sobre Yoongi.

Soy esto: 🥺@BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/qyHlSr0KH9

– ʏᴏᴏɴ⁷; ᵃᵘ’ᵃᵘ (@Yunkiproperty) February 1, 2020

The previous month, Max had already shared a {photo} with the BTS rapper, the place each confirming the signal of affection and peace with his hand, while Suga barely smiled at this while Max was in Korea for a live To present appearance. What do you think about the friendship between these two artists?