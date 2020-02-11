Advertisement

Sudan has proposed that former dictator Omar al-Bashir be handed over to the International Criminal Court in The Hague to be tried for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The decision represents a dramatic departure from the former official position of the country’s new rulers, although observers warned that many obstacles had to be overcome before the 76-year-old would reach a courtroom.

The exact details of how and when the ex-president could be handed over are unclear and appear to depend on a comprehensive peace agreement between authorities and rebels. There is also doubt about the support of the powerful Sudanese military for such a move.

Bashir has been in prison in Khartoum since his April exodus when security forces withdrew their support for his repressive regime after months of protests.

January 1, 1944

Bashir comes from a rural family in the village of Hosh Bannaga, 100 kilometers north of the capital Khartoum.

October 1973

As a young soldier, he fought with the Egyptian army in the Arab-Israeli war in 1973.

June 30, 1989

As a brigade commander and with the support of the Islamists, he seizes power in a coup against the democratically elected Sudanese government.

February 2003

He sends troops and militiamen to quell an uprising in the western region of Darfur. The conflict claims over 300,000 lives, according to the United Nations.

March 2009

The International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant against Bashir for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur. The following year it issued an arrest warrant for genocide. He denies the charges.

In December he was sentenced to two years in a reform institution for corruption. This punishment was dismissed as ridiculous by victims of his brutal 29-year reign.

Since August, Sudan has been governed by a government and an eleven-member sovereign council, which includes democratic activists and high-ranking soldiers. These transitional authorities are expected to remain in power for a little over three years until the elections.

The decision to send “those facing arrest warrants” – a small number of suspected criminals, including Bashir – to The Hague was made as part of peace talks between Khartoum and rebel groups in Darfur in the southern Sudanese capital of Juba.

Representatives of the Sudanese sovereign council agreed to a long-standing request by the rebels to present the ICC’s desired one to the tribunal, said Information Minister Faisal Saleh.

Some observers were encouraged by the fact that the Khartoum delegation in Juba included both soldiers and civilians, although Bashir was not really mentioned during the negotiations.

Bashir denies all allegations against him. One of his lawyers told Reuters on Tuesday that Bashir would refuse to deal with the ICC because it was a “political court” and the Sudanese judiciary could treat him in any case.

The repressed dictator is accused by the ICC of criminal responsibility for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide after hundreds of thousands of people were killed, maimed and tortured in Darfur from 2003 to last year.

The United Nations estimates that 200,000 to 400,000 people died in the conflict and another 2.7 million were displaced. Militias formed and led by Bashir are held responsible for the worst atrocities.

The ICC has sought to convict high-ranking criminals in recent years, and the decision will boost prosecutors.

Jens David Ohlin, an international criminal law expert at Cornell University, said that Bashir’s move to The Hague would mean “finding redemption for a criminal court that struggles to live up to the high ambitions of its authors.”

“Although the ICC has created important legal precedents, only a few important cases have been brought to a decision. This is a historic day for international criminal justice, ”said Ohlin.

A spokesman for the ICC declined to comment.

Abdulrahman Deiges, a refugee in Norway who was displaced from his home by an offensive allegedly ordered by Bashir in the Darfur region in 2003, said he cried when he heard the news.

“Today is unbelievable … nobody thought that day would come,” said Dieges, 34 years old.

Dr. Manisk Hussein, a doctor who fled with her family after her home in Darfur was bombed by government officials, said it was “amazing” that Bashir could show up in The Hague.

However, she said that any trial against Bashir would be meaningless if others responsible for atrocities were not punished.

There were significant diplomatic activities that focused on Sudan as the international powers sought to influence the strategically important state.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the most senior figure in the distribution of power between the military and civil parties, was invited to Washington.

Last week, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, called for the country to be removed from a US list of countries that are considered to be state sponsors of terrorism. The listing has hindered much-needed international financial support and business in Sudan.

US officials said Sudan’s removal from the list was “not (like) flipping a light switch.”

“It is definitely a process. Everyone wants it to move forward as quickly as possible, ”said one at a conference call with reporters on Monday.

“In any case, the United States continues to support the transition process and the civilian-led transition government.”

Earlier this month, Burhan met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Uganda, but was forced to refuse reports of an impending normalization of relations between the two countries.

In December, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda told the UN Security Council that she had been “encouraged by positive political changes” in the past six months and hoped that “Sudan would honor its commitments to do justice to the victims of the conflict in Darfur To provide” .

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has repeatedly called on the West to allow Sudan to fully reintegrate into the international community.

The civilian authorities in Sudan are to take the lead in the last 18 months of the 39-month transition.

Additional reporting by Zeinab Mohammed Salih in Khartoum