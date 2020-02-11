Advertisement

Sudan has agreed to bring the overthrown autocrat Omar al-Bashir and others to the International Criminal Court in Darfur for suspected war crimes, a member of the Khartoum government said Tuesday.

The Hague-based International Criminal Court indicted Bashir and three of his former adjutants for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in the western region of Sudan during a brutal conflict in 2003.

“Those who have been charged by the ICC must go there,” said Mohamed Hassan Al-Taishay, a member of the government council, without giving their names.

His statements, quoted in a statement by the sovereign council in Khartoum, came when a government delegation met rebel groups in the southern Sudanese capital of Juba. Omar al-Bashir refuses to deal with the ICC because it is a “political court”, his lawyer said

According to Taishay, the talks focused on justice and reconciliation in Darfur, where, according to the United Nations, around 300,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since the conflict broke out.

Taishay said they have agreed several mechanisms to achieve peace in the region.

“First, all those charged with the ICC should appear before the ICC,” he said.

“Second, a special court will be set up to investigate crimes committed in Darfur.”

The conflict in Darfur, the size of France, broke out when African rebels from ethnic minorities took up arms against Bashir’s then Arab-dominated government and accused it of marginalizing the region economically and politically.

The ICC has accused Bashir of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for his role in the conflict.

Three of his former aides, Ahmed Haroon, Abdulrahim Mohamed Hussain and Ali Kushied, were also indicted.

“We cannot achieve justice if we do not treat the victims’ suffering because it is a truth that we cannot escape,” said Taishay.

“Crimes against humanity and war crimes have been committed in Darfur.”

Bashir has denied the allegations.

Bashir was ousted by the army in a palace coup last April after months of protests against his iron rule.

He was arrested after his fall and has been detained for corruption ever since.

Anti-Bashir demonstrators, residents of Darfur and rebel groups from the region have consistently demanded that the overthrown ruler be handed over to the ICC.

Bashir had regularly visited regional countries as well as Russia and China for years before his death and despite charges from the International Criminal Court.

Days before the protests broke out in December 2018, he visited Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, becoming the first Arab leader to do so since the Syrian conflict began in 2011.

In 2018, after five years of intense conflict in the newest country in the world, which gained independence from Khartoum in 2011, Bashir helped broker a preliminary peace agreement in South Sudan.

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

