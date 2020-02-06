Sudan gives Israel a first okay for overflights: report

Advertisement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously said that opening Sudanese airspace to Israeli civil aircraft would cut flights to South America, Israel’s fourth most important travel destination, by hours. (Reuters photo: Sebastian Scheiner)

Sudan has agreed that flights to Israel can cross the airspace, a military spokesman said Wednesday two days after the Sudan military head of state held a surprise meeting with the Prime Minister of Israel.

The Uganda meeting between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan from Sudan and Benjamin Netanyahu from Israel was controversial in Sudan after Israeli officials announced that this would normalize relations between the two former enemies.

After the fall of former President Omar al-Bashir last year, tensions between military and civilian groups that share power have increased. The cabinet held two emergency meetings during the trip to Uganda, which it claims it has not been informed of.

The Sudanese military responded with a rare political statement on Wednesday, describing Burhan’s trip to Netanyahu as “in the highest interests of national security and Sudan”.

Sudanese military spokesman Amer Mohamed al-Hassan informed Al Jazeera that there was a “basic” agreement for the use of Sudan’s airspace by commercial aircraft flying from South America to Israel. However, the technical aspects of the overflights were still being investigated, and Sudan had not approved overflights by the Israeli airline El Al.

“Sudan has not announced full normalization (with Israel), but it is exchanging interests,” he said.

Netanyahu had previously said that opening Sudanese airspace to Israeli civil aircraft would hinder flights to South America, Israel’s fourth most important travel destination, for hours.

This African air corridor would also include Egypt and Chad, with which Israel renewed longstanding relationships in 2018.

“We are now building cooperative relationships with Sudan,” Netanyahu said in a campaign speech on Wednesday. “We will fly over Sudan.”

This week’s meeting in Uganda coincided with the announcement that Burhan had been invited to Washington later that year. It also came a week after Netanyahu, who is facing an election on March 2, traveled to Washington to present US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Middle East.

Sudan is striving to re-establish links with the outside world after decades of isolation under Islamist Bashir and to be removed from the list of states in the United States that are considered to be state sponsors of terrorism.

Israeli commentators have suggested that the rapprochement with Khartoum could enable the return of thousands of Sudanese who make up around a fifth of the illegal migrants and asylum seekers in Israel. A senior Israeli official downplayed this prospect on Tuesday.

“Nobody consulted me before the trip (from Netanyahu to Uganda) and nobody contacted me after the trip. We are not involved in any process that I know of, ”Shlomo Mor Yosef, head of the Home Office’s Immigration Service, told the Israeli Army Radio.

