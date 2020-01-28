Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy Awards dress made headlines worldwide. PeeCee looked great and was also powerful as the global icon wasn’t afraid to wear the revealing outfit with verve.

Of course there were some who did not appreciate the outfit so much and expressed themselves on social media to express their thoughts. Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks also shared his thoughts on Instagram. He shared a photo of Priyanka in her Grammys dress and wrote: “@priyankachopra made it to the Grammys 2020. Really the boldness and beauty in this @ralphandrusso couture dress, with the neckline all the way from LA to Cuba. I love it”

Singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was quite annoyed at Rodrick’s unjustified comment and shared a long note about how it’s not okay to shame someone. She wrote: “I was so upset to see this Wendel Rodrigues post on insta, whose work I have a little respect for otherwise. I think Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what this Makes picture so beautiful. “

Advertisement

What you wear is the care of the person wearing it. Nobody can judge someone by their clothing or expect them to disguise themselves in a certain way to preserve a person’s sensitivity. Suchitra expressed her point of view quite powerfully.

Wendell Rodricks did not accept that. While saying that he was sarcastic before, he later replied with a damning reply of his own. He wrote: “For all of you who have said some really bad things about me, here is my response. Did I say anything about your body? No. Many women did that. I just said the dress was wrong for them , although it’s couture, it was more clothes disgrace than body disgrace … “

The designer also said, “There is an age when some clothes have to be worn. Men with big bellies shouldn’t be wearing tight T-shirts. The same goes for women who are wearing minis from a certain age. If you don’t have them, you shouldn’t flaunt it. ” I stopped wearing Bermuda because I have a few varicose veins.

We wonder if Suchitra will fire back. We also wonder if and when the judgments on women’s clothing will finally end.

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

Advertisement