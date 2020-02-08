Stuntmen watch Oscar while Brad Pitt lights up the dangerous trade

Advertisement

HOLLYWOOD, USA – For Hollywood’s stuntmen, the sight of one of them receiving an Oscar at the ceremony this Sunday would be a reason to celebrate.

Stunt artists have been campaigning for their own Oscar for years, arguing that their contribution is similar to that of the award-winning sound mixers, makeup artists and visual effects gurus.

But the “stuntman” who won most this Sunday is Brad Pitt, who was nominated for best supporting actor for the role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

For Los Angeles-based stunt performer and trainer Daniel Locicero, a win for Pitt would mean “good visibility” for his profession, but he misses the goal.

“I’m sure he had a double in the movie!” joked Locicero, whose credits include the Oscar-winning war film Dunkirk from 2017.

Stunt performers are already honored at the prestigious Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the stunt teams won Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones last month.

“Our stunt artists do everything they can to protect us and save our lives,” said SAG President Gabrielle Carteris to AFP.

“The work they do is not easy, and they actually help make our television shows and films dynamic – that’s why we honor them.”

So far, however, the academy has been reluctant to add categories for stunt work.

“I think the Oscars are a little scared of us right now,” said Jack Gill, who is leading the campaign for recognition. “You gave me every reason why we can’t be there.”

One of those reasons was the fear that stunt performers would be encouraged to take excessive risks to gain the fame of Oscars – a thought mocked by Gill.

“If that’s true, special effects (the same) would do because they have explosions – they blow things up … they didn’t go out and tried to kill people for an award!” he said.

‘Amplify’

For Locicero, another factor explains Hollywood’s reluctance – the studios’ fear of letting the audience look behind the curtain.

“You don’t want to burn the magic aspect,” he said, giving as an example a “clip from supposedly Leonardo DiCaprio kicking the guy.”

Oscar’s viewers could say, “Oh, Leonardo didn’t!” and the film could lose credibility, said Locicero.

Many stunt performers have asked actors to stand up for their cause.

Once upon a time … there is a close connection between Pitts Stuntman and DiCaprio’s actor in Hollywood, whereby the couple cannot be separated.

In many cases, this is realistic, says Locicero.

“I trained more or less famous people and made that connection with them as a friend,” he said.

In return for protecting their A-list actors: “Friendship, thanks is everything, you know?”

But more than friendship is needed if Gill’s campaign to change the status of the stunt performer can come to fruition.

“When you see Brad Pitt … do something like that and then get nominated for it, it is time we really put as much pressure as we can,” said Gill.

“What I really want to see on the red carpet is that these actors show up and say, ‘I think it’s time we got an action category in the Oscars.'”

He added: “The academy can then say:” Yes, it is time. ” – Rappler.com