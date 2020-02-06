Advertisement

But that’s exactly what some of the country’s largest banks are doing, said a group of former federal regulators. Companies like Wells Fargo & Co. are asking consumers to borrow more when they go to less prestigious colleges, a form of educational discrimination that may violate credit law and exacerbate inequality, a new study says.

This means that Harvard University students who are already taking the opportunity can get an additional benefit over their peers at the nearby Bunker Hill Community College when taking out loans.

The Student Borrower Protection Center, a Washington-based nonprofit organization, found that Wells Fargo, one of the largest lenders in the U.S., offers borrowers participating in four-year colleges significantly cheaper credit than borrowers at community colleges during Upstart Network Inc., an online loan provider According to a credit platform, a historically black Howard University graduate is expected to borrow nearly $ 3,500 over $ 30,000 over a five-year period, compared to a similar graduate from New York University.

“Despite these lenders’ assurances that their practices will bring consumers out of marginalized communities, our analysis shows that educational redlining can further exacerbate disparities and inequalities,” said Seth Frotman, a former student loan officer at the Financial Consumer Protection Office, who is now Managing Director of In According to a statement in the non-profit organization: “Redlining” refers to the now illegal practice of refusing loans based on the borrowers’ place of residence.

case studies

The group chose Wells Fargo and Upstart as case studies to identify more general problems in the industry. Both lenders contested the Student Borrower Protection Center’s analysis.

“We follow responsible lending practices that take expected performance outcomes into account and are confident that our credit programs will meet the expectations and principles of fair lending,” said Wells Fargo representative Vickee Adams.

Paul Gu, co-founder of Upstart, said his company works closely with the Federal Consumer Bureau. According to Upstart’s statistics, those who attended Howard University and borrowed through his company were more likely to get loans on more favorable terms.

The results come from the fact that lenders and their regulators in Washington are using so-called alternative data to lower borrowing costs and improve access to credit for historically underserved households. Using data such as a borrower’s alma mater, lenders can rate household loans better than if they rely on traditional factors such as credit scores and personal income.

data Breaches

Consumer groups are now warning that lenders could misuse the data to overwhelm some households. These fears have been compounded by the use of algorithms that lenders search through vast amounts of data to make instant credit decisions, especially after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. credit card users complained to Apple Inc. late last year that women were less Loans get lines than their husbands. The Treasury Department of New York then launched an investigation.

Differences in creditworthiness and income between races have created a “really terrible system” in which minority borrowers often pay more than they should, Gu said. His company regularly reports to the Federal Consumer Bureau on loan application data under an agreement that enables Upstart to use borrowers’ educational background in subscription decisions without fear of compliance as long as the company continues to adhere to fair lending standards.

“If you want to improve it, you need more data and different types of data to help different types of people,” said Gu.

Lending disparities

The use of educational data could help to improve competitive conditions. For example, Howard students use Upstart’s underwriting model to get a loan 46% more likely than traditional lenders and enjoy interest rates that are 18% lower, Gu said.

However, the differences remain. According to data from the Census Bureau, white Americans are more likely to have a college degree than blacks and Hispanics, while dropouts, according to the US Department of Education, are more likely to lag behind student loans than graduated borrowers.

For example, Wells Fargo quotes loan interest for a hypothetical freshman who is studying engineering at the Borough of Manhattan Community College. These are almost double the interest rates offered to a similar student at the nearby City College of New York’s Lenders website. Both are part of the City University of New York system. Community college students often complete their four-year degrees at other institutions.

In 2007 Andrew Cuomo, the then New York Attorney General, warned lenders against using borrowers’ educational background when making credit decisions. And in 2014, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Sallie Mae said that it was not possible to calculate student loans by using their college’s loan default rates without violating the equal opportunities law.

