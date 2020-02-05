Stuart McMillan: We must tackle inequality, poverty and other social challenges

Advertisement

There is growing recognition that the quality of life of people must be just as important as the economic well-being and growth of a country. However, as we enter a new decade, an independent economic report released in January shows that Scotland has fallen to the lower third of the OECD countries in terms of welfare.

Tackling inequality, poverty and other social challenges such as homelessness, addiction, isolation and the damage of crime must be central to future government policy and budgeting. The decline in well-being must be restored and a cycle of damage and inequality that some people face on the fringes of Scottish society, faces.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently said: “Scotland is redefining what it means to be a successful nation by focusing on the broader well-being of the population and the GDP of the country.

“The aim and objective of any economic policy must be collective well-being. This broader approach forms the core of our economic strategy that attaches the same importance to tackling inequality as economic competitiveness. “

Is this possible? The answer is yes. But we must redouble our efforts, in the public, private and third sectors, to support those who struggle with their well-being and who are furthest from the labor market. It is important that we also address how policies and systems can leave some people behind and create further barriers to new learning, work or volunteering.

Many people come to Venture Trust who seek help from living conditions in which they do not get the best start. They often have to deal with one or more of the following situations: poverty, alcohol and drug addiction, poor family relationships, mental health issues and the risk or reality of homelessness.

The majority also have limited or no work experience. For the young people we support, this often means that they have not been able to excel at school and leave with a significant dent in their self-confidence and motivation to start training or work. They are not in a great place.

A recently published report from The Prince’s Trust and Govia Thameslink Railway – Futures at Stake 2020 – reveals some surprising numbers. These include that 56 percent of employers believe that Scottish school-leavers do not have the soft skills required for work and nearly half of employers believe that there is a skills shortage in the UK.

The people who help Venture Trust first require significant investments to achieve greater stability and resilience in order to feel good and ready for training and employment so that they can keep a job or a college course.

Venture Trust addresses these challenges through support and personal development in communities and in the Scottish wilderness. We work on building trust and helping individuals to see themselves and their potential differently. After this, young people can switch to more employability-oriented support, including problem solving, teamwork and curiosity to learn, as well as job search, job applications and interview preparation.

Our Change Cycle program includes, for example, employability sessions, bicycle construction and maintenance including workshop experience and a short home with a work and bicycle component. Participants learn about responsibility and getting a job from Monday to Friday. They are allowed to keep the bike that they have built and use for job search, access to services, training, work and leisure.

Of the 67 young people who have completed the program since April 2019, 24 have already switched to education, vocational training, voluntary work or a job. We want this option to be available to more young people.

This year we are launching additional support for employability for everyone who comes to Venture Trust for support. The new sessions offer guidance in finding work and assist people in finding a job, access to training, education and volunteering. Several seminars will also focus on writing resumes, interview techniques, revelations of beliefs and strategies for transitioning to work, especially in the early days of starting a job.

If Scotland wants to place collective well-being of people at the forefront and at the center of the country’s “quality of life,” then organizations that work with people struggling with complex living conditions will be crucial to our true sense of well-being and success.

This is an ongoing challenge and as the Scottish budget is released, the long-term unemployed – with person-oriented support to address problems and barriers and with time to build trust, confidence and skills – should be on the agenda.

Then, in the Prime Minister’s words, “we can focus on a broader package of measures that reflect issues such as the health and happiness of citizens, as well as economic wealth to create a world that improves the quality of life of a person as equally valuable as a financial success. ”

For more information about the Venture Trust programs, visit www.venturetrust.org.uk

Stuart McMillan is operations manager at Venture Trust.