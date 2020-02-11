Strong winds knock over large platforms and cut down trees in southern California

Advertisement

Strong winds that rocked southern California overnight, knocking over trees and knocking over large platforms, are expected to continue until Tuesday.

Northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are expected for the coastal areas of Los Angeles County, including downtown Los Angeles, Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and Long Beach at least until noon, according to forecasters. Higher elevations should see gusts up to 65 mph, said Lisa Phillips, meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Oxnard.

Advertisement

“It will go away until today and then overnight,” she said. “Wednesday shouldn’t be too bad.”

The meteorological service has issued a wind warning, warning that driving could be difficult, especially for high-end vehicles, and that tree branches could fall, potentially causing power outages. Highways 101 and 405 and the Pacific Coast Highway could be affected by strong crosswinds, the weather service said.

The winds, which started on Monday, intensified overnight, reaching 54 mph at Malibu Hills, 58 mph near Camp Nine in the Angeles National Forest and 71 mph along the coast near Escondido Canyon.

Heavy gusts overturned at least two large aircraft traveling on Highway 15 through Fontana early Tuesday. In Yucaipa, firefighters intervened in a house overnight after a huge tree fell on a Nissan Sentra, crushing the vehicle.

No more wind damage in the city of Yucaipa. Firefighters were again busy with multiple service calls due to the strong gusty winds expected to continue until tomorrow afternoon. Watch out for potential damage or injury from strong gusts of wind around you. pic.twitter.com/rQUZvoUjjr

– CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) February 11, 2020

Temperatures are expected to hover between the high of the 1960s and the low of the 1970s in much of Los Angeles County this week.

Long-term models suggest no significant precipitation across California over the next two weeks, raising fears that the already large precipitation deficit will continue to grow.

February is generally the wettest month in the state, bringing an average rainfall of 3.8 inches to downtown Los Angeles. But there have so far been only traces of downtown precipitation this month, according to data from the National Weather Service.

From a forest fire risk perspective, “the worst possible sequence would be to continue dry in February, followed by a brief explosion of wet conditions in the spring,” wrote Daniel Swain, UCLA climatologist, on Twitter. and at the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

The reason, he says, is that the late rains allow seasonal grasses and brush to grow quickly, but an accumulated precipitation deficit would cause old vegetation to burn.