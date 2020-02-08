Strip-shaped raptors defeated Pacers, Celtics the Hawks

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, USA – Reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors celebrated another franchise record midway through the season, 13th consecutive win after defeating Indiana Pacers 115: 106.

Serge Ibaka scored 22 points and got 10 rebounds for the Raptors who haven’t lost a game since January 15th and the Pacers for the second time on Friday February 7th (Saturday February 8th, Manila time) defeated in 3 days.

“We’re just trying to be who we are,” said Ibaka. “There are a lot of tough teams out there, we’re just trying to focus and get our job done.”

A 12-3 breakout in the third quarter gave Toronto an 87-78 lead, but Indianana narrowed the deficit after six-time all-star Kyle Lowry got away from the Raptors with whiplash.

Lowry had fouled Jeremy Lamb and encountered Ibaka falling, with his head and shoulder in contact with Ibaka.

He lay on the court for a few minutes, surrounded by worried teammates, before going to the sideline and then to the locker room.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Lowry was sore and would likely miss his Saturday game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Boston Celtics, number 3 in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks and the Raptors, celebrated their sixth win in a row with a 112: 107 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Forward Jayson Tatum scored 32 points – his second game in a row of 30 or more – when the Celtics overcame Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward’s injuries.

Bradley Beal scored a pass in Washington by 1.8 seconds and drove for the victory in the Wizards’ 119:11 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

It was only part of another outstanding achievement by Beal, who has been in tears since his failure to choose the NBA All-Star Game.

Beal scored 29 points at play, made 5 rebounds, and distributed 8 assists to the wizards who pursue the Orlando Magic for the 8th and final playoff station in the east.

In a back and forth battle with 21 changes of leadership, the Mavericks took a 118-117 lead in the final seconds after Tim Hardaway made one of two free throws.

Washington coach Scott Brooks called for a break and designed the game that created the basket of victories.

“We made a mistake in the defense and they played great,” said Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle.

“The game was consistently lost. We had too many misunderstandings and it was an accumulation of defensive errors … which led to it. Only very disappointing.”

Davis Bertans made 5 three points to end with 20 points for the wizards. Japanese rookie Rui Hachimura scored 17 points and delivered a dominant defense against Mav’s star Kristaps Porzingis.

The Philadelphia 76ers, who lost four games averaging more than 18 points after a 4-0 away game, celebrated a 119: 107 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on their return.

Star center Joel Embiid had to drop out in the second half due to a stiff neck, but reserve guard Furkan Korkmaz helped the Sixers with 34 points at career level.

Korkmaz linked on 13 of 17 shots from the field, including a career high 7 triple.

Ben Simmons added 22 points with 10 assists and 3 steals when Philadelphia, a little 9-19 on the move, improved to 23-2 at home and a total of 32-21.

Suns launch missiles

The Phoenix Suns, fueled by a career high of 39 points from Kelly Oubre, angered the Houston Rockets, 127-91.

Devin Booker scored 33 points for the Suns, who left the productive Rockets (46-26) behind in the 1st quarter and never left the rest of the way.

Oubre struck 14 out of 19 goals, including 7 out of 9 from the three-point range, when Phoenix shot a four-game skid.

James Harden scored 32 points for leading the Rockets, whose all-star guard Russell Westbrook scored 41 points the day after defeating the Lakers in Los Angeles. – Rappler.com