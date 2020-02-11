Street Feast announces menu for Slice World: London's largest pizza party

On Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22, Street Feast is the largest pizza party in London – Slice World. As a two-day pizza enthusiast, the event brings ten of the UK’s largest pizza companies to Hawker House in Rotherhithe (two minutes from Canada Water station).
Participating in this year’s event, the line-up includes Wandercrust – winners of the London Pizza Festival 2018; Fundi; Born and raised; Baz + Fred; Farina; Vicoli di Napoli; Birmingham polis, and more.
All will serve unique creations exclusively for Slice World. These include Fundi’s collaboration with Brother Marcus, with a pizza topped with Jerusalem artichoke, wood-fired King Oyster mushrooms, green chili zhoug, and crispy kale; or Vicoli’s Fior di Latte with Neapolitan ragù, basil, parmesan cheese and extra virgin olive oil. Poli has also collaborated with Michelin-starred Brad Carter to produce a Guinness and Keens cheddar rarebit pizza with Brad Carter’s BHX brown sauce. In addition, Chin Chin Labs is ready for dessert, with nitro ice cream, while Secret will serve Nicky’s Tiramisu.
In addition to the food
offering all the usual Hawker House fun and games will be there, including
pool tables, whiskey roulette and Gin Bingo. The six bars from Hawker House will also serve
craft beer, wine and cocktails all night.
Day and weekend tickets for Street Feast’s Slice World are now on sale, priced at £ 10 and £ 15 respectively, available at eventbrite.co.uk. The full pizza menu can be found below.
Fundi x brother Marcus – Jerusalem
artichoke, wood-fired King Oyster mushrooms, green chili Zhoug and crispy kale
Made from dough x Brindisa – Sobrasada, guindilla
peppers, manchego, organic tomato and Fior di Latte mozzarella
Born & Raised x Biff’s Jack Shack – Crispy Jackfruit,
“Meatloaf”, “mozzarella” BBQ sauce, ranch sauce and chives, based on sourdough
Baz + Fred x Up at My Grill – Beef breast, wood-fired jalapeños, chimichurri, tall region, tomato
Poli x Brad Carter (Carters of Mosley) – Guinness and Keens Cheddar rare pizza with Brad Carters BHX Brown Sauce
Poli x Brad Carter pizza for Slice World
Vicoli – Fior di Latte
Neapolitan ragù, basil, parmesan cheese, extra virgin olive oil
Wandercrust – San Marzano tomato, Fior
di Latte mozzarella, Cobble Lane Cured spianata, buffalo ricotta, red peppers,
red onion, Scotch hood soaked in honey
starch – Classic white pizza
base of Fior di Latte mozzarella garnished with mortadella di Bologna
(‘Bondola’), pistachio nuts, creamy burrata and basilico
ciaooo – San Marzano tomato, Fior
di Latte mozzarella, ‘nduja, pepperoni, jalapeños, red onions
Dessert
Secret Nicky’s – Tiramisu
Chin Chin Labs
– Hot Cookie Dough & Mozzarella
MILK ice cream
– Hot cookie dough, Sicilian
Pistachio ice cream with a chocolate center