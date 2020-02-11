Street Feast announces menu for Slice World: London's largest pizza party

Advertisement

On Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22, Street Feast is the largest pizza party in London – Slice World. As a two-day pizza enthusiast, the event brings ten of the UK’s largest pizza companies to Hawker House in Rotherhithe (two minutes from Canada Water station).

Participating in this year’s event, the line-up includes Wandercrust – winners of the London Pizza Festival 2018; Fundi; Born and raised; Baz + Fred; Farina; Vicoli di Napoli; Birmingham polis, and more.

All will serve unique creations exclusively for Slice World. These include Fundi’s collaboration with Brother Marcus, with a pizza topped with Jerusalem artichoke, wood-fired King Oyster mushrooms, green chili zhoug, and crispy kale; or Vicoli’s Fior di Latte with Neapolitan ragù, basil, parmesan cheese and extra virgin olive oil. Poli has also collaborated with Michelin-starred Brad Carter to produce a Guinness and Keens cheddar rarebit pizza with Brad Carter’s BHX brown sauce. In addition, Chin Chin Labs is ready for dessert, with nitro ice cream, while Secret will serve Nicky’s Tiramisu.

In addition to the food

offering all the usual Hawker House fun and games will be there, including

pool tables, whiskey roulette and Gin Bingo. The six bars from Hawker House will also serve

craft beer, wine and cocktails all night.

Day and weekend tickets for Street Feast’s Slice World are now on sale, priced at £ 10 and £ 15 respectively, available at eventbrite.co.uk. The full pizza menu can be found below.

Fundi x brother Marcus – Jerusalem

artichoke, wood-fired King Oyster mushrooms, green chili Zhoug and crispy kale

Made from dough x Brindisa – Sobrasada, guindilla

peppers, manchego, organic tomato and Fior di Latte mozzarella

Born & Raised x Biff’s Jack Shack – Crispy Jackfruit,

“Meatloaf”, “mozzarella” BBQ sauce, ranch sauce and chives, based on sourdough

Baz + Fred x Up at My Grill – Beef breast, wood-fired jalapeños, chimichurri, tall region, tomato

Poli x Brad Carter (Carters of Mosley) – Guinness and Keens Cheddar rare pizza with Brad Carters BHX Brown Sauce

Poli x Brad Carter pizza for Slice World

Vicoli – Fior di Latte

Neapolitan ragù, basil, parmesan cheese, extra virgin olive oil

Wandercrust – San Marzano tomato, Fior

di Latte mozzarella, Cobble Lane Cured spianata, buffalo ricotta, red peppers,

red onion, Scotch hood soaked in honey

starch – Classic white pizza

base of Fior di Latte mozzarella garnished with mortadella di Bologna

(‘Bondola’), pistachio nuts, creamy burrata and basilico

ciaooo – San Marzano tomato, Fior

di Latte mozzarella, ‘nduja, pepperoni, jalapeños, red onions

Dessert

Secret Nicky’s – Tiramisu

Chin Chin Labs

– Hot Cookie Dough & Mozzarella

MILK ice cream

– Hot cookie dough, Sicilian

Pistachio ice cream with a chocolate center