Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D may have opened up to a mixed reaction from critics, apparently the reviews haven’t been able to spoil his commercial outlook a bit. Given the fact that it was a franchise that was moving on to the third part, the excitement was palpable.

Another reason the film was able to find an audience was because it released the good luck charm of Bollywood films over the Republic Day weekend. Taran Adarsh ​​wrote on his Twitter account how the film delivered a healthy weekend and experienced an upswing on day 3.

# StreetDancer3D showed a healthy upswing on its weekend … Experienced an upswing on day 3, supported by #RepublicDay holiday … Strong in the mass belt … Must keep up the pace on weekdays … Fri 10.26 Cr, Sat 13, 21 cr, So 17.76 cr. Total: € 41.23 cr. #India biz.

– taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh)

January 27, 2020

Given that it has gained a foothold at the ticket office, this seems to be the most successful film of the ABCD franchise. Will it be possible to traverse the lifelong collections of Judwaa 2 and Chhichhore, Varun and Shraddhas gross gross? Time to wait and watch!

On the work front, Dhawan is now preparing to remake Coolie No. 1 to Sara Ali Khan, staged by the man who made the original, David Dhawan. The release of this comedy is scheduled for May 1st. He will then appear in another comedy called Mr. Lele, released on January 1, 2021, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

That’s not all, he also has a biography of Arun Khetarpal, staged by Sriram Raghavan, who made Badlapur with him. When she comes to Kapoor, Baaghi 3 arrives on March 6, followed by a film with Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Luv Ranjan, which will be released on March 26, 2021.

