Australian Indian rocker Alex Lahey has shared a new single called “Sucker for Punishment” with a handful of upcoming tour dates.

The new track marks Lahey’s first new music since The Best of Luck Club’s release last year and is a solidly constructed rock song that goes through metallic guitar tones and pop-driven drums. The sound has an urgency that rings when the lyrics have unconventional lines like “Hear the warnings, but I’ll think about it later. Take it or not, yes, because nothing lasts forever.”

In a press release, Lahey expressed her intentions with the song’s message, stating:

“We live in an era when the micro has become a macro. I don’t think there has ever been a time when our actions and attitudes as individuals have had such an impact on all of humanity and the planet. Whether it is is an attitude to climate change, the undemocratic consequences of sharing personal information with big business on the Internet, lethargy about political engagement, or the need to be confirmed as a worthwhile individual on social media by gaining arbitrary engagement units – we have to inform ourselves before we have major consequences. “

Lahey has also shared a number of new west coast tour dates starting May 30th in San Diego and June 9th in Seattle North. Keep an eye on your tickets here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etVj6qrHwCM [/ embed]

Alex Lahey 2020 tour dates:

30.05. – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/31 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wanderer

1.6. – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

06/03 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

06/05 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club Crystal Cave

06/06 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room at Harlow

06/08 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

06/09 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza