Stream Wasted Shirt

Wasted Shirt, the collaborative duo of Ty Segall and Brian Chippendale from Lightning Bolt, will release their debut album later this month. Fans have already heard a single from Fungus II in the form of “Double the Dream”; Today brings the unveiling of another track.

With the title “All is Lost”, the three-minute cut wasted no time going wild, and his instrument opened a wild tangle of screeching guitars. Both Segall and Chippendale later interfere in the vocals and bring in their own versions of the lamentation.

The single also comes with a new video by director Adam Davies with MRI images and psychedelic sound effects. In a statement, Davies discussed how it all came together

“As if it were a melted, hot mosh pit, we wanted to crawl into the wave of energy that Ty and Brian created. We cooked and mixed clay, sliced ​​it, and photographed the disks one by one to match the energy of the Guys, and then, while the collapse plagues you, we’ll blow you in the face with MRIs of people, animals, and fruits to keep you in tune. “

Check out “Everything is lost” below.

Fungus II will be released on February 28 via Famous Class. Although Wasted Shirt has yet to announce tour dates for their new album, Segall is definitely planned for 2020. In addition to his own solo exhibitions, he will perform live with FUZZ at their first concert tour in five (!) Years. Grab tickets here for all upcoming Segall concerts.

