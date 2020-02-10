Stream U.S. Girls

Advertisement

US Girls, photo by Jef Bierk

Heavy Light is the upcoming album by the US Girls, which will be released from March 4th to 4th. The group’s seventh overall rank follows in a Poem Unlimited, one of the best LPs we heard in 2018. After the lead single “Overtime” follows a second offer in “4 American Dollars”.

While band leader Meg Remy remains thoughtful, today’s new song sways with a certain smooth and extroverted groove. The track is paired with a music video by Remy and Emily Pelstring, with additional gorgeous visual effects (those talking lips!) By Beyond Wonderland Films. Check it out below.

In support of Heavy Light, the US girls will tour extensively this spring. Grab your concert tickets here.

Visit the appearance of the US girls on This Must Be the Gig below.

