Stream Typecaste’s Between Life EP

Next week the Long Island / Boston band Typecaste will go on tour and open up to the Metalcore monsters Sanction, SeeYouSpaceCowboy and Vamachara. I wonder how these other bands will feel when they play in dead body rooms. Due to the absolute brutality of Typecaste’s new EP, these shows will become bloody war zones as soon as doors open.

Later this week, Typecaste will release the new EP Between Life, which will be followed by the 2018 EP Creature Of Habit. (They haven’t released an album yet.) We already released the early track “Traverse”, but all four songs on the EP are just huge, disgusting crushers. Typecaste specializes in elemental, demonic growls and riffs that are so ugly that you want to hide them from everyone, including your immediate family, so they don’t judge you. There are four songs on the EP, and they’re all hellishly evil. Stream it down.

<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 620px; height: 274px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=3731190291/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless=""></noscript>FSR49 – Between life through Typecaste

In other Metalcore news, Rain Of Salvation – a band from Long Island / Delaware / Connecticut with members of Typecaste, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Adrenaline and others – has a new song called “The Sound Of Triumph” A completely different idea of ​​what Triumph sounds like than the rocky theme. Listen below.

<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 100%; height: 120px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=2683801521/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/tracklist=false/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless=""></noscript>The sound of triumph through the rain of redemption

Typecaste’s Between Life EP was released 2/7 on Flatspot Records. Rain Of Salvation “The Sound Of Triumph” is now available and available in the band camp.