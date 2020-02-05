Stream Saigan Terror's new album Anatomy Of Saigan

Advertisement

Japan has a long, strange, proud tradition in punk and hardcore – one that goes far beyond the big Envy, whose new album is beautiful. Decades ago, authentically fearsome Japanese bands such as GISM, Gauze and Disclose made wild, dirty, ugly music and built up traditional oral legends. Today Saigan Terror, a Tokyo band that has been making music for more than two decades, released their new album Anatomy Of Saigan. It is bad.

The Saigan Terror album is partly new because it is released on Triple B Records, currently the best and most important hardcore label in America. (Triple B is currently home to bands like Magnitude, Division Of Mind, Never Ending Game and Ekulu. I’m pretty sure Saigan Terror are their first Japanese band.) But Anatomy Of Saigan is also news because it is good is shit. Saigan Terror play raw and messy crossover thrash and they play it fast. The album plays like an absolute flash of Jackhammer double bass and incoherent ogre grunt, held in every language. Sometimes it gets into death metal territory. It is intense! Stream it down.

<noscript><iframe style="border: 0; width: 620px; height: 472px;" src="https://bandcamp.com/EmbeddedPlayer/album=2639806392/size=large/bgcol=ffffff/linkcol=0687f5/artwork=small/transparent=true/" seamless=""></noscript>Anatomy of Saigan from Saigan Terror

Advertisement

Anatomy Of Saigan is now available from Triple B Records.