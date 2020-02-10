Stream Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Advertisement

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are gearing up for a big year. Australian indie rockers have just released tour dates and a new single called “Cars in Space” that features a music video by Julia Jacklin. It looks like this is just the beginning of what they have in store.

This is the first new music we’ve heard from Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever since they released a 7-inch song with “In the Capital” and “Read My Mind” last year. With “Cars in Space” not (yet) tied to release, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever is likely to announce a sequel to their debut album, “2018’s Hope Downs”. Only time will tell if it is the catchy lead single they are looking for.

In this respect, “Cars in Space” is an uptempo track that is five minutes long, but flies with such an intense, stirring rhythm. Between the sunny guitar lines, the dueling riffs and the bursting of the horns, “Cars in Space” sounds like a cheeky hymn that gives you confidence. Given the fact that the song is about “the swirling words and thoughts before a breakup,” it’s a good mood, says member Fran Keaney.

In the video directed by Jacklin and Nick McKinlay, a couple finds themselves in a crisis that turns into an existential crisis while in a drive-in cinema. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever sounds around them, playing on the car and next to the couple as they try to watch the film in broad daylight. A streak of tension runs through the clip despite the otherwise beautiful graphics. Check it out below.

In March, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever will play a series of tour dates in their native Australia before heading to selected European shows. The band will play on the festival circuit and will stop at Primavera Sound, NOS Primavera Sound and Best Kept Secret. Here you will find the complete list of dates and tickets for all upcoming concerts.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever 2020 tour dates:

14.2. – Perth, AU @ Perth Festival

03/01 – Brisbane, AU @ Nine Lives Festival

14.3. – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House with Pixies

15.3. – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House with Pixies

18.3. – Melbourne, AU @ Brunswick Music Festival

28.03. – Bambra, AU @ Meadow Festival

22.5. – Madrid, ES @ Tomavista Festival

23.05. – London, UK @ All Points East

24.05. – Warrington, UK @ Neighborhood Weekender

26.05. – Edinburgh, UK @ The Liquid Room

30.05. – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut

1.6. – Sala Apolo, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/10 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/12 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

06/13 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret