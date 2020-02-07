Stream Moses Sumney

Advertisement

Moses Sumney is so excited to release his new double album, græ, that he prematurely shares the first part. Sumney announced today that the first part will be released on February 21st and is celebrating with a new song called “Cut Me”.

The art rock singer-songwriter immediately called for attention with his phenomenal debut album Aromanticism from 2017 and confirmed this level of consistency on his 2018 EP Black in Deep Red from 2014. So far it seems that Græ is continuing this impressive arc , The first half of the album contains 12 songs, including the previously released singles “Virile” and “Polly”. Part two consists of eight songs, one of which is “Me in 20 Years” and will be released on the physical release date of the album, May 15th.

The new single “Cut Me” is part one of Græ and it is easy to see how it fits to these other tracks. Instead of opting for a cold, dramatic instrumentation, Sumney offers a warmer sound of muffled horns, layered vocal harmonies, and brisk piano. It’s like hearing the sunshine come out from behind the trees as it sings. Stream it down via Spotify to see for yourself.

It can hardly be denied that Moses Sumney will soon be touring these new songs. After all, he already plans to play live at the Miami III Points in May. In addition, from mid-February to early March, Sumney will host a residence and installation at the Los Angeles Bootleg Theater. From Monday to Saturday, from February 13th to March 4th, between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., fans can listen to impressive 3D audio on Amazon Music HD in an Echo Studio. From February 12th, Sumney will also take the stage for a free live performance every Wednesday evening.

In the meantime, you can get tickets for Sumney’s upcoming concerts here.