Stream Meek Mill

On Sunday, the Grammys paid a moving tribute to Nipsey Hussle. The star-studded performance featured what appeared to be personal dedications from Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch. Now it has been revealed that these dedications are actually part of a new single.

Rightly titled “Letter to Nipsey”, she finds Meek and Roddy both celebrating and mourning the memory of their beloved friend and colleague. “And I’m not finna sitting here and acting like I’m your main friend / But when we lost you, it really hurt me,” rap Meek at the start. “I was afraid to go out without this thing on me / And when these n * ggas went against me, you don’t change me.”

“I would like to know when the storm came / How many tears did you cry when you lost someone?”, Lamented Roddy during the chorus of the song. There is also a line referring to Barack Obama’s own letter to Hussle.

Post the entire content below. All proceeds from the song will go to the family of the late rapper.

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 27, 2020

The heart of last night’s Grammys tribute came in the form of an uplifting rendition of “Higher” with John Legend, DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, YG, and more. A collaboration between DJ Khaled, Legend and Hussle, it was released in 2019 before Hussle’s untimely death. Hussle was also posthumously honored by Grammys for best rap song (“Racks in the Middle”) and best rap / song performance (“Higher”).

Meek’s last album, Championships, dropped in 2018, but has since teamed up with Post Malone.

