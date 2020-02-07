Stream Meek Mill & Justin Timberlake

Advertisement

Meek Mill has released a new single called “Believe” with guest voices by Justin Timberlake.

Mill previously teased that the track was “for motivational purposes only,” and the two employees keep that promise. “Follow your dreams, not your dependencies / How are we going to follow our dreams that are locked up in a prison?” Mill knocks, referring to the time he has spent behind bars. “You tried to swallow me whole, God be my witness / rob me of my dreams, but I’m adamant.”

Timberlake treats the chorus with a similar inspirational tone. “You can break my body / But you can’t lock a man’s soul,” he sings.

“Believe” comes with an artwork that includes a biblical passage on Judgment Day and a dramatic music video by director Maxime Quoilin. Various characters can be seen in the clip, including Timberlake and Mill, who hold up a piece of jewelry with Hussle’s face.

Check it out below.

The release of “Believe” follows Meek Mills Nipsey Hussle’s tribute track “Letter to Nipsey” and his appearance at the 2020 Grammys. His last album, Championships, was released in 2018 and celebrated his release from prison. He and his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj have recently plunged into a nasty online spat, but he’s still on tour and you can buy concert tickets here.

For Timberlake, his last album was released in 2018 with Man of the Woods. However, it could be that the singer is planning further top-class collaborations – including some with Lizzo and SZA.

“Faith” artwork: