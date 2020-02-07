Stream Lil Tecca

Advertisement

The New York hip-hop prodigy Lil Tecca illuminated the charts with We Love You Tecca last summer. The breakout mixtape boasted smash hits after smash hits like “Love Me”, “Molly Girl” and “Bossanova” as well as a Juice WRLD remix by “Ransom”. Now the 17-year-old rapper wants to extend his success to 2020 with a new single.

The offer with the title “IDK” clearly shows the young MC his priorities – and it is only about making big money. “And we don’t do this beef shit,” claims Lil Tecca, “you’d better make money (I’d rather get money).”

Hear it below.

“IDK” and “Why U Look Mad” from last fall are expected to appear on Lil Tecca’s debut album, Virgo World. While fans are waiting for this release, they can experience Lil Tecca live on tour, including at the Firefly Music Festival, the Rolling Loud Miami and the Longitude Festival in Dublin. Grab your concert tickets here.

