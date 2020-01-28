Stream Lil Nas X & Nas

Advertisement

In the wake of their Grammys team, Lil Nas X and Nas released the studio version of their “Rodeo” remix. Listen below.

“It’s great to have a track with Nas, and even for Nas to recognize me,” said Lil Nas X in a promotional video for the title.

“I just saw him breaking down the barriers of country and hip-hop, and I think it’s a historic event,” added the great Nas. “So many years apart, and we do the same thing, you know?” It’s just a different style. “

“Rodeo” originally appeared on the first EP of Lil Nas X, 7, with a guest spot from Cardi B. The rapper “Bodak Yellow” does not appear on the remix with Nas.

Last night, the Grammys, the success of Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”, won the prize for the best pop / group duo and the best music video. Additionally, he and Nas teamed up with BTS, Billy Rae Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Diplo for an absolutely “Old Town Road” and “Rodeo” performance.

