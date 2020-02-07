Stream Lady Lamb

Advertisement

Last week the Indian rocker Lady Lamb, a.k.a. Aly Spaltro, back with the single “We have a Good Thing Going”. Today she has recorded another new track called “Arizona”.

With punchy drums and a blazing electric guitar landscape, “Arizona” thinks about how her relationship to the little things in life changed as she got older. The route greets us in her far-reaching thoughts as she travels the open road, or remembers how crowded in an Aerostar. Finally, the song breaks down into geometric sound forms as she sings the last thought: “I never want to be a bird that collapses under its own feather.”

Lady Lamb’s latest version features a music video that contains raw footage of Arizona’s dry, uneven terrain. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Even in the Tremor offers a number of European shows and string-backed performances by City Winery, including two new stations in New York City. Buy tickets here.

