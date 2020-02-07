Stream La Roux - surveillance

Advertisement

La Roux shared their latest album Supervision. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Supervision is the first artist in more than five years after Trouble in Paradise in 2014. She has also recently contributed to Tyler, Creator’s 2019 LP, IGOR.

Supervision creates the album mainly at their kitchen table with bass, guitar and computer and counts a total of eight tracks, including “Automatic Driver”, “Everything I Live For” and the singles “International Woman of Leisure” and “Gullible Fool”. The latter is a song by La Roux (real name Eleanor “Elly” Jackson), which is described as “the most important song” on the album and where the artist has trouble letting go of someone who has used it.

However, supervision as a whole is a form of self-empowerment, as it is La Roux’s first release through their own label, Supercolour Records. In a recent interview with the Independent, she discussed self-sufficient freedom and said, “It’s like the shackles are open.” I feel a lot more relaxed when I’m La Roux. I just feel like I can be myself now and I don’t care about anything else. I just couldn’t fuck. “

In his review of the album, Tyler Clark says that supervision sees La Roux “returning with work that translates the hard-won lessons of the past decade into another collection of radio-compatible dance pop whose best tracks do it, timeless and timely.” to sound the same time. It’s an extremely audible album, and it’s been their best attempt in years to regain some of these triumphs. “

Stream the whole album below. La Roux is about to tour to collect some spring dates. Here you can buy tickets.

Supervision artwork:

Surveillance Tracklist:

01st 21st century

02. Do you feel?

03. Automatic driver

04. International woman of leisure

05. Everything I live for

06. Other

07. He rides

08. credulous fool