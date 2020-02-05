Stream King Krule

Advertisement

King Krule has returned with another new song from his upcoming album, Man Alive !, The title “Alone, Omen 3” reminds fans that “you are not alone”.

“Alone, Omen 3” is the second single we heard from the English singer-songwriter’s new album after “(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On”. The album contains a total of 14 songs, of which a handful in King Krule’s short film Hey World! from last year. Living man! should come out on February 21st via Matador.

In contrast to the jazzy minimalism of his last album, The Ooz, King Krules Archy Marshall sings in a low register and leaves his singing speech behind to achieve a more direct approach. Behind him, the music relies on a lo-fi beat and a few shaking guitar lines that float like a background ambience.

In the music video of the song, directed by Jocelyn Anquetil, you can see King Krule and his friends strolling through the city on a cloudy day. It plays in shades of gray and blues, which gives the entire clip a feeling of sadness. Check it out below.

If you haven’t heard it, King Krule has planned a world tour for 2020, including live performances at NOS Primavera Sound and the End of the Road Festival. Grab tickets here for all of his upcoming tour dates.

