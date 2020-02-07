Stream Justin Bieber

Advertisement

Justin Bieber built his career on being a cute kid with good intentions, and now the rapper has a new song called “Intentions” about it. Migos member Quavo can be seen on the track. A charitable music video brings the point home.

This is the latest single that Bieber has shared from Changes, his upcoming album and follow-up to 2015’s purpose, before it comes out next week. We first heard “Yummy”, an ode to his wife Hailey Baldwin, and then he shared “Get Me”, which contains a well-deserved contribution from Kehlani. If he wants to remind us that he’s a good guy, he’s definitely determined to prove it because this new song continues this narrative.

In “Intentions”, Bieber sings through the lyrics to search for hope and purity of the heart. Musically, it is a pretty, airy, dreamy beat, where the whole thing feels like montage scenes or background music. Quavo’s feature is nearing the end and is short, but it makes good use of its spot and essentially raps on the same subject for 30 seconds.

For the music video “Intentions” Bieber worked with the non-profit Alexandria House in Los Angeles, which offers safe accommodation for women and children in need. In the clip, staged by Michael D. Ratner, we see three different graduates from Alexandria House, how they describe their lives and how the non-profit organization helped them. After listening to the introductions of women, we see them enjoying life, exploring the city and dancing with their community in the house next to Bieber and Quavo. It’s pretty pure. Check it out below.

Starting in May, Justin Bieber will undertake an extensive tour to support his new album, including a live performance at the summer festival. Grab tickets here for all of his upcoming concerts.

