Stream Hayley Williams - Petals for Armor I

Advertisement

Surprise! Hayley Williams has released the first part of her debut solo album. The first part, entitled Petals for Armor I, consists of five songs and is available now. Stream it below on Apple Music and Spotify.

Petals for Armor I includes the previously released singles “Simmer” and “Leave It Alone” as well as the new tracks “Cinnamon”, “Creepin ‘” and “Sudden Desire” – the first of which is releasing a new music video today.

Advertisement

In a press release, Williams explained her reasons for the early release of the first part of the album. “There are many themes that are covered throughout the album, and I found it best to separate some of these themes so that everyone has time to process some of the songs before moving on to others,” said Paramore’s front woman said. “It’s a way to get people involved in the trip in the same way that I experienced it.”

The music video for “Cinnamon” by Warren Fu starts where we left off in “Leave It Alone”. Hayley Williams’ character follows when she enters a new room in the house, finds a mysterious look sitting in a bathtub and sipping oysters, and approaches her to face him. She realizes that she is a faceless creature and, along with other creatures, reflects her movements as she breaks into the dance. Check it out below.

Earlier this week, Williams stopped by radio stations to see some exclusive behind-the-scenes deals. In the Live Lounge of BBC Radio 1, she sang her heart on a cover version of Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now”. She also interviewed Zane Lowe on Apple Music about her struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts.

Petals For Armor will be fully released on May 8th and pre-orders are ongoing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x7jORhJntM [/ embed]

<noscript><iframe style="width: 100%;max-width: 660px;overflow: hidden;background: transparent" src="https://embed.music.apple.com/us/album/petals-for-armor-i-ep/1497604947?app=music" height="450" frameborder="0" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation"></noscript>

<noscript><iframe src="https://open.spotify.com/embed?uri=spotify%3Aalbum%3A49xgxYRwk2rFF5vEa5pOWW" width="100%" height="380" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Armor Petals I Artwork:

Armor Petals I Track List:

01. Simmer

02. Leave it alone

03. Cinnamon

04. Creepin

05. Sudden desire