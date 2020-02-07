Stream Hamilton Leithauser

Advertisement

Hamilton Leithauser is preparing for a new album and has released a foretaste of a new song titled “Here They Come” today.

Leithauser’s most recent albums were “I Had a Dream That You Were Mine” [2016], the production of which he tapped Rostam, and “Black Hours” [2014]. Already in 2017 he published an independent single called “Heartstruck” with Angel Olsen. Although no full length details have been released about his new album, we know that these are real stories about real people, most of whom are his friends.

“Here They Come” is a finger-picked acoustic number of indie folk pop. In a press release, Leithauser said it was a friend of his who was running away from his problems. “When it gets difficult, he tends to just run and cut,” he said. “The song is about the certain moment when the lights go up in a cinema, where he has been hiding all day and where the complications of life are just coming to the fore again.”

Since these are real stories, Leithauser wanted to carefully keep the boundary between precise information about his friends and the space in which the listeners can see themselves in the stories. He decided to meet his “writer-actor friend” in a teaser video to find out if “Here They Come” was a success with this metric. These friends happen to be Ethan Hawke.

In the clip we see the two of them meeting in an empty hotel room. Hawke pretends to be annoyed about Leithauser’s delay, but when he hears the song on a boom box, he is visibly moved … until he hits Leithauser with a chair. “I think you didn’t like it,” jokes Leithauser. Check it out below.

We may not know when this record will be released, but we do know that you can hear the songs live. It looks like Hamilton Leithauser is preparing for a tour as he will appear at festivals like BottleRock Napa Valley and The National’s Homecoming Festival. Grab tickets here for all of his upcoming concerts.

