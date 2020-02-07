Stream Halsey

Advertisement

Halsey just shared a new song called “Experiment on Me” that we’ve never heard of a pop star. It’s from the soundtrack to Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn), the film we can now think about in theaters.

Birds of Prey plays Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn as she takes control of her story after the Suicide Squad, and the accompanying soundtrack attunes to this feminist moment. In addition to Halsey’s Track and Megan Thee Stallion and Normani’s “Diamonds”, the album also includes contributions by Doja Cat, Sofi Tukker, Summer Walker and others.

“Experiment on Me” is the hardest Halsey song you’ve ever heard. The pop singer is committed to the gothic electro-pop sound of the track by swinging the words like poisonous darts – and in the end even goes all-in with a deafening scream. “I’m pretty like a car accident / ugly like a lullaby,” she warns in the chorus of the song. “You really want to try it out / experiment with me.” Stream it below and listen to the rest of the movie soundtrack.

Halsey released her long-awaited full-length manic last month. It contains the majority of the singles that she has released in recent years, including “Suga’s Interlude” and “finally // beautiful stranger”, and follows her 2017 album “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom”.

Halsey was just launching a long series of tour dates in North America to back up her record and she was using CHVRCHES as an opener. On the way, she will give live performances at the Summerfest and the Firefly Music Festival. Grab tickets here for all of their upcoming concerts.

