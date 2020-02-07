Stream Green Day - father of all mothers

Advertisement

Green Day have returned with their latest album, Father of All Motherfuckers. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

After Revolution Radio in 2016, the latest success marked the 13th studio recording of the punk rocker in the Bay Area and its shortest at 26 minutes. The audience got a taste of the 10-track effort with the early revelations of the singles “Oh Yeah!”, “Fire, Ready, Aim” and the title track of the album, which the band performed live at the MTV EMAs in November.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong commented on the band’s ambitions, was inspired by the soul music of Motown and Amy Winehouse and put them through the Green Day filter.

Bass player Mike Dirnt added: “Billie tried to get to a newer place. And we had to chase that down. That goes without saying, because nobody digs deeper than Billie. “

In her album review, Angie Piccirillo described Father of All Motherfuckers as “a solid album that shows not only their mastery of sound, but also the genre and an allusion to the greats that came before them.”

The father of all motherfuckers comes from Reprise / Warner Records. Physical copies, including various vinyl colors, can be found in the Green Day online shop.

With Weezer and Fallout Boy, Green Day embark on the “Hella Mega Tour” and you can get tickets for a nearby stop here.

Father of all motherfucker artwork:

Father of all motherfucker tracklist:

01. Father of everything …

02. Fire, finish, aim

03. Oh yes!

04. Meet me on the roof

05. I was a teenager

06. stab your heart

07. Sugar youth

08. Junkies in height

09. Take the money and crawl

10. Graffiti