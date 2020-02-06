Stream DaBaby

Advertisement

DaBaby has only two words for its critics: “Shut up”. That’s what The North Carolina says in its latest single, in which it shakes off any negativity by boasting about all its profits and wealth.

“Number one album in the first week / Boujee on a bitch, don’t speak / How the hell do his songs sound the same? / But he laughs at the bank every week,” he says in the chorus.

If you take a look at the music video “Shut Up” you will find that DaBaby literally has a good giggle at Bank of America every seven days. (See the screenshot above?) The clip staged by Reel Goats also follows DaBaby, who spends his stacks on private air travel and late evenings in the strip club.

Check out the one below and keep your eyes peeled for quick cameos from Kanye West, P. Diddy, Meek Mill, Shaquille O’Neal, and Teyana Taylor. There’s also an intro that will have other big DaBaby surprises in 2020.

Last month, DaBaby was arrested in connection with a robbery in Miami. The Kirk rapper was finally released from prison, but now his alleged victim – an organizer named Kenneth Carey – wants to sue “well over $ 6 million” according to TMZ DaBaby. For his part, DaBaby remains confident that he will not be punished.

“Don’t be fooled by nervous promoters and lazy men craving the opportunity to file a lawsuit they don’t win,” DaBaby wrote on Instagram. “I remain calm and focused and know that accusations that are made without honesty and integrity are never honored by the highest.”

Assuming everything goes in favor of DaBaby, the MC approved by Barack Obama has a lot of tour dates along the way, including appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo. Grab your concert tickets here.

